Sandwich Making Experts Share 15 Ways To Upgrade An Italian Sub

There are endless variations of the Italian sandwich, but a few variables award it that title. The classic Americanized version we see labeled as the Italian on menus today is typically packed with a variety of meats, like ham, salami, pepperoni, soppressata, and capicola, along with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, olives, and a cheese like provolone. All the tangy ingredients are usually tossed on a crusty, seeded roll and seasoned with oil and vinegar.

When and where did the Italian sub first make its debut? The general consensus is that it landed in the northeast corner of the U.S. around the 1940s. Different regions have since adopted their own approach and nickname to the signature Italian sandwich. Mainers like me refer to it simply as an Italian, while other New England towns know them as grinders. In Philly and Southern Jersey, you'll find hoagies, whereas up north and over in New York, you'll see subs and heroes. Regardless of the name, they'll hit the same spot.

While there's no wrong way to dress up your Italian sub, there are some secrets to the ideal preparation. To get the best intel, I headed over to Defonte's and Court Street Grocers in Brooklyn, before connecting with sandwich expert Paul Cacici — chef and co-owner of Ridgewood, Queens' Decades Pizza — and Parker Auger, a former sandwich-truck-owner-turned-culinary-teacher located in Portland, Maine.