Blended Up Canned Artichokes Make The Base For A Simple, Delicious Dip

While their fleeting seasonal availability may make fresh artichokes special springtime delicacies, many argue that jarred and canned artichokes can be just as delicious. Preserved artichokes save us the tedious effort of cleaning, preparing, and cooking artichokes while also isolating and, in turn, providing more of its meatiest, creamiest parts. While jarred artichokes are often marinated, super flavorful, and firm, canned artichokes can be bland and mushy.

While canned artichokes might not be as suited for eating whole atop a salad or pasta, they're the perfect foundation for a simple and delicious dip. Blending canned artichokes will transform their mushy, watery consistency into a creamy base while concentrating their distinct vegetal savoriness. Plus, using canned artichokes as a foundational ingredient in a dip provides the opportunity to enhance and complement their flavors with a myriad of seasonings, condiments, and other common dip ingredients.

Canned artichokes are creamy enough to be a worthy dairy substitute for vegan or dairy-free dips, and they can improve the texture and flavor of well-known dips from a wide range of global cuisines. You can draw inspiration from popular artichoke dishes as well as popular dips for seasoning ideas. Canned artichoke hearts and artichoke bottoms are common products in most grocery stores. For an easier, smoother artichoke base, artichoke bottoms are less fibrous than artichoke hearts. However, if you want a variable texture to your dips, you can blend the bottoms and add whole or chopped hearts along with the rest of your dip ingredients.