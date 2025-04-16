Review: Panera's New Croissant Toast Sandwiches And Strawberry Caprese Salad Are Instant Lunchtime Classics

When you're craving a hearty meal on the go but aren't too keen on a greasy fast food burger or sad bag of gas station nuts, Panera Bread is your lighthouse in a sea of (frankly, too many) food options. The feel-good comfort food chain started its journey as a modest St. Louis bakery and, over the course of a few decades, transformed into a 2,000-plus-location behemoth found in just about every U.S. state. It's famous for serving soups in a bread bowl, vibrant salads, and downright addicting sourdough, but now there's a new contender for fan-favorite Panera dish: croissant toast sandwiches.

When the words "croissant toast" materialize on a menu board like a buttery omen, you simply have to heed the call. The hip, contemporary sandwich bread is having a big moment right now, and its popularity is well-deserved. I took a trip to my local Panera Bread the day it rolled out two new sandwiches — the Croque Monsieur Croissant Toast Sandwich and the Fromage Croissant Toast Sandwich — to see what all the flaky, savory fuss was about. I tried the two handheld bites along with a brand new Strawberry Caprese Salad to give my tell-all opinion on the taste and quality of all three items. So, let's waltz into cozy, homey Panera and see if its new menu items are the literal best things since sliced bread.