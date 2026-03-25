Every Panera Bagel, Ranked

I've never been a sweets-for-breakfast type of gal. It's not that I don't have a sweet tooth — mine just never hits in the morning, and an 8 a.m. donut is more likely to make me feel anxious and sick than full and satisfied. I will, however, take a healthy load of savory carbs any time of day, any day of the week, including during the early morning hours. Bagels have long been a breakfast favorite, and while I've since graduated to making my own sourdough bagels, I'll still pop into a bagel shop now and then.

That said, I've frequented Panera regularly throughout my life, particularly growing up in the suburbs where Panera locations were abundant. I haven't visited the chain much since moving to a city setting, but I still make it out for new releases, like its early 2026 debut of Asiago Bagel Stacks. My opinions of the chain's offerings aren't very consistent; some are hits and others are misses, as it usually goes with larger chains.

One thing I hadn't done, though, was take the time to review the company's entire bagel selection, so I figured it was high time to take its most popular items out for a test run. Surprisingly, I only found nine bagel varieties at my location (I thought there used to be more), so I tried and ranked all of them (untoasted, both with and without cream cheese) to see how they stacked up both solo and with a spread. Here's how they did.