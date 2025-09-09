Tired Of The Same Old Bagels? This Tangy Upgrade Changes Everything

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not every breakfast is timeless, and everyone knows the pain of growing tired of an old favorite. Yet, when life gives you boring bagels, the solution is simple. Give recipes a tangy twist by adding in a cup of sourdough starter.

Whether you've been lovingly crafting homemade cranberry bagels or indulging in a biweekly homemade loaded lox bagel, there comes a point where the strachy component just feels ... plain. That's where sourdough enters the chat. Traditional bagels often rely on commercial yeast that can impart an extremely faint sweetness that's easily mistaken for a neutral flavor. In contrast, sourdough achieves a more complex and savory sourness from the myriad of acids released by its starter, which is a gut-friendly culture of wild yeasts and bacteria. In short, that extra concoction is the secret ingredient to better flavor.

Baking "sour bagels" is a breeze. Just purchase the ingredients and basic equipment (like Trailblaze's Sourdough Starter Kit), and slip a cup of the fermented goodness into your favorite recipe. The result will be delicious, providing a (still) low-cost and filling breakfast – just with added kick.