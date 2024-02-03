Recipes Baking Bread and Biscuit Recipes

Homemade Cranberry Bagels Recipe

assorted cranberry bagels on plate Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table
By Katie Rosenhouse and Tasting Table Staff/

When it comes to starchy, portion-sized goods, bagels stand out with their fun shape and unbeatable texture. The subtle golden crunch on the exterior encases a chewy interior, making this ring-shaped bread a great option to munch on solo or slice in half for a sandwich. While both sides of the great New York vs. Montreal-style bagel debate have their fair share of supporters, homemade bagels win every time. 

Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse shares this homemade cranberry bagel recipe that highlights everything we love about these bready delights. Studded with dried cranberries and enhanced with a zesty orange and cinnamon fragrance, these make a delicious treat whether you're serving them for breakfast or as a midday snack. 

"The best part of this recipe is that it's a great base for making homemade bagels, no matter what flavor you prefer," Rosenhouse shares. "Feel free to leave out the cranberries, orange zest, and cinnamon for a plain bagel base, then finish with any classic toppings you love." Once you've mastered this version, there's plenty of space to experiment.

Gather the ingredients for homemade cranberry bagels

cranberry bagel ingredients Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

For this homemade bagel recipe, you'll need light brown sugar, a packet of instant yeast, bread flour, and kosher salt. Next, get dried cranberries (roughly chopped), ground cinnamon, orange zest, baking soda, and a large egg white (beaten). If desired, pick toppings such as quick oats, poppy seeds, and everything bagel seasoning to garnish.

Step 1: Combine the dough ingredients

dry flour ingredients in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a hook attachment, combine 2 teaspoons brown sugar, yeast, bread flour, salt, and 1 ¼ cups lukewarm water.

Step 2: Knead

kneading dough in stand mixer Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Knead on medium speed until dough is smooth and supple, 8-10 minutes.

Step 3: Add the flavorings

dough with cranberries orange zest Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Add cranberries, cinnamon, and orange zest, and knead for 1 more minute to combine.

Step 4: Cover the dough and let it rest

covered cranberry dough in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Cover bowl with plastic wrap and set aside for 1 ½-2 hours until dough has doubled in size.

Step 5: Prep a sheet pan

parchment paper lined baking sheet Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Line a standard baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray. Set aside.

Step 6: Portion out the dough

portioned cranberry bagel dough Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Once risen, transfer dough to a clean surface and divide into 8 equal sections.

Step 7: Roll it into balls

rolling cranberry bagel dough Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Use your hands to roll each section into a smooth ball.

Step 8: Transfer the dough balls to the pan

dough balls on baking sheet Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Place balls onto the prepared baking sheet, spacing them at least a few inches apart.

Step 9: Cover and rest

baking sheet covered with towel Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Cover the baking sheet with a clean kitchen towel and set aside for 30 minutes.

Step 10: Simmer some water

water in large pot Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Meanwhile, fill a large pot with at least 3 inches water and bring to a simmer.

Step 11: Add baking soda and sugar

stirring ingredients in hot water Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Add baking soda and remaining 2 tablespoons brown sugar to the pot. Stir to combine and reduce heat to low.

Step 12: Roll the dough into ropes

dough rolled in rope shape Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Roll each dough ball into a 10-inch rope tapered on both ends.

Step 13: Make rings

bagel dough shaped in ring Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Link the ends of each rope to create a ring.

Step 14: Seal

bagel dough shaped in ring Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Place your hand inside a ring and roll against the table to seal the seam. Repeat with the rest of the ropes.

Step 15: Prep the bagels for cooking

dough rings on baking sheet Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Transfer dough rings back to the baking sheet.

Step 16: Preheat the oven

preheating oven knob Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Preheat oven to 450 F.

Step 17: Add the bagels to the pot

bagel dough in hot water Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Add a few bagels at a time to the simmering liquid.

Step 18: Cook and flip

removing bagel from hot water Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Cook on the first side for 1 minute, then flip and cook for 30 more seconds. Transfer back to the baking sheet and repeat with the remaining bagels.

Step 19: Add egg white and toppings

boiled bagels with toppings Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Brush bagels with egg white and sprinkle with toppings, if desired.

Step 20: Bake

garnished bagels on baking sheet Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until deeply golden brown.

Step 21: Serve

bagels on plates Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Serve warm.

How should you serve and store homemade cranberry bagels?

holding bagel half with spread Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

If you're an avid bagel eater, chances are you already have a selection of spreads to smear over each half. Rosenhouse shares her favorite recommendations to go with this subtly sweet version. "I like serving cranberry bagels with whipped cream cheese and smoked salmon for a sweet and salty combination, or with a cinnamon or walnut spread to lean into the fall flavors." Whether you go for heartier fare to fill you up for several hours or something more delicate for a lighter snack, there's plenty of room to play with the flavors. 

To ensure your bagels retain their freshness, Rosenhouse says, "Store bagels at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 2 days." Alternatively, if you want to prep a batch to keep for several weeks, she says you can freeze them — "sliced in half for quick toasting" — for up to 2 months.

What's the secret to great homemade cranberry bagels?

sliced bagel on plate Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

If you've never made homemade bagels, the prospect can feel intimidating. Thankfully, as long as you follow the instructions and Rosenhouse's tips, you should be successful. For starters, Rosenhouse emphasizes, "Make sure to knead and rest the dough for the amount of time written." While you can make this recipe either by hand or with a stand mixer, she points out: "Note that if you're kneading by hand versus in a stand mixer, the time may need to be increased to reach a smooth, supple consistency."

Another element that can play a significant role in the outcome of your dough is the weather. "Yeast will be more active in warmer temperatures, meaning it will rise more quickly. In colder months, it may take longer for the dough to double in size, but it's important to wait until that point is reached, no matter how long it takes," Rosenhouse notes. Finally, don't skip the baking soda and brown sugar bath, which she uses to "create a caramelized, crisp crust that rivals any bagel you'll get at a bagel shop."

