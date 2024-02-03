Homemade Cranberry Bagels Recipe

When it comes to starchy, portion-sized goods, bagels stand out with their fun shape and unbeatable texture. The subtle golden crunch on the exterior encases a chewy interior, making this ring-shaped bread a great option to munch on solo or slice in half for a sandwich. While both sides of the great New York vs. Montreal-style bagel debate have their fair share of supporters, homemade bagels win every time.

Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse shares this homemade cranberry bagel recipe that highlights everything we love about these bready delights. Studded with dried cranberries and enhanced with a zesty orange and cinnamon fragrance, these make a delicious treat whether you're serving them for breakfast or as a midday snack.

"The best part of this recipe is that it's a great base for making homemade bagels, no matter what flavor you prefer," Rosenhouse shares. "Feel free to leave out the cranberries, orange zest, and cinnamon for a plain bagel base, then finish with any classic toppings you love." Once you've mastered this version, there's plenty of space to experiment.