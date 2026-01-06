The Worst Bagel At Einstein Bros: Skip This Classic Flavor

Einstein Bros was founded in 1995, and though the name refers to fictional brothers and not the scientist, the lineup of flavored bagels is very much real. It can be difficult to sort through options when bleary-eyed and hungry in the morning, so a member of our Tasting Table team set out to sample 10 Einstein Bros bagels and rank them so your next early visit can be made a bit easier. Unfortunately, one tried-and-true recipe fell to the bottom of the list.

While a blueberry bagel should be an industry standard, the bagel sampled at Einstein Bros was a disappointment. Visually, the bagel offered small pieces of blueberry that barely helped differentiate the blueberry recipe from the cinnamon raisin bagel. The dense and chewy texture was satisfying, but the taste of the bagel itself failed to meet expectations. Blueberries were sparse, and the earthy flavor of the item seemed to skip over the advertised berry element. While this order would work as a platform for flavorful cream cheese, as a standalone order, the bagel sampled by our writer was likened to something you might pick up from the store instead of an establishment that prides itself on freshly baked goods.