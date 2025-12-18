10 Einstein Bros Bagels, Ranked Worst To Best

The Einstein Bros chain may not have any relation to the brilliant physicist, Albert Einstein, but that doesn't mean its bagel recipes aren't genius. Founded in 1995 in Lakewood, Colorado, the cafe's main schtick is bagels made fresh daily. It says the "bakers get up every morning before the sun to fire up the ovens and begin the bagel baking ritual." Then the baking continues on throughout the day — or at least until it closes up shop around 2 p.m. As of 2014, the chain now falls under the JAB Holding company umbrella, along with Panera Bread and Caribou Coffee, but its approach remains the same.

Einstein Bros is well known for making a mean breakfast sandwich and for its deals per dozen – especially on Mondays. But today I'm focusing solely on the bagels themselves to see which one is best. I recently took a trip through the drive-thru to pick up 10 different flavors. The chain separates its bagels into three main categories, including classic, signature, and gourmet, and I ordered a nice sampling of each to eat and rank. As enticing as its double-whipped cream cheese schmear was, I opted to taste each bagel free from any kind of topping. I didn't have them sliced or toasted either. I then judged based on the texture of each bagel, its flavor, and the balance of ingredients. Here's how they fared, from the doughy duds to the hole-in-ones.