Why Monday Is The Best Day To Visit Einstein Bros Bagels
Who doesn't love a hefty discount? Let's just cut to the chase like a warm knife in a tub of cream cheese — Einstein Bros Bagels are best served hot and fresh on Mondays because a baker's dozen comes at a price that's a delicious deal.
If breakfast lovers want to start their week off with a bagel break, Einstein Bros Bagels is the best place to do it because a bagel haul will cost more than 40 percent less than any other day of the week. The shop serves up a baker's dozen of bagels for just $9 on Mondays. For an extra $6, you can also add two tubs of schmear to top them off.
Here's the fine print: This deal isn't for everyone. To be eligible, you must be a member of the Einstein Bros Rewards and unlock this offer by making another purchase before buying the discounted baker's dozen on Mondays. The good news is that there is no minimum purchase amount, just a requirement that a purchase be made. The cheapest item on the menu, which will qualify you for the $9 baker's dozen on Mondays, is a plain bagel for $2.39.
Einstein Bros Bagels are among the best in bagel brands
If you want to bite into a chewy, delicious bagel but don't have an Einstein Bros Bagels near you, don't worry. You can still score a tasty morning treat at a great price point. Einstein Bros Bagels are available in some grocery stores as a "Take and Toast" bag of bagels. Kroger is among the grocery chains that keep them in stock for about $4 for a four-pack of bagels. These bagels aren't just a great deal — Tasting Table lists them among the 14 best store-bought brands of bagels.
If those won't do the trick, there are other options to consider. Panera Bread's bagels also made the list. Or, perhaps, you want the big winner? That would be Ray's New York Bagels, which can be found at The Fresh Market. For the best gluten-free bagel options, try Canyon Bakehouse, Sehar, or Little Northern Bakehouse, as those three brands ranked at the top.
Since we're talking about saving money here, the next best way to do it is to just make a dozen bagels with your own recipe at home, and it's a lot easier than it sounds. Here's a tasty recipe for a three-ingredient bagel that's worth a try.