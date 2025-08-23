Why Monday Is The Best Day To Visit Einstein Bros Bagels

Who doesn't love a hefty discount? Let's just cut to the chase like a warm knife in a tub of cream cheese — Einstein Bros Bagels are best served hot and fresh on Mondays because a baker's dozen comes at a price that's a delicious deal.

If breakfast lovers want to start their week off with a bagel break, Einstein Bros Bagels is the best place to do it because a bagel haul will cost more than 40 percent less than any other day of the week. The shop serves up a baker's dozen of bagels for just $9 on Mondays. For an extra $6, you can also add two tubs of schmear to top them off.

Here's the fine print: This deal isn't for everyone. To be eligible, you must be a member of the Einstein Bros Rewards and unlock this offer by making another purchase before buying the discounted baker's dozen on Mondays. The good news is that there is no minimum purchase amount, just a requirement that a purchase be made. The cheapest item on the menu, which will qualify you for the $9 baker's dozen on Mondays, is a plain bagel for $2.39.