Store-Bought Gluten-Free Bagel Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

If you have Celiac disease or are gluten-intolerant, you know just how frustrating it is to leave behind some of your favorite foods, simply because there aren't any comparable gluten-free alternatives. One common food that gluten-free people have to sacrifice is bagels. Now, I'm incredibly passionate about finding a good gluten-free bagel — it's one of my all-time favorite foods. I already did a roundup of the worst to best gluten-free bagels in New York City, so diving into the store-bought bagel brands just had to be next.

Generally speaking, store-bought bagels are a different breed when compared to fresh bakery bagels, gluten-free or not. They tend to be a bit softer and not as large, so they're friendlier for a small toaster. However, that doesn't mean that store-bought bagels don't still taste great. When I used to be able to eat gluten, I always had a few bagels from the grocery store on hand since they're easy to throw cream cheese on or make a breakfast sandwich out of. However, once I became gluten-free, I stopped stocking them.

For this taste test, I decided to get all of the popular gluten-free bagel brands that I see in local grocery stores. I tried them all plain and untoasted, so I could get a sense of the overall texture, chewing consistency, and taste. I also focused on the size of the bagel — as that can be one of the biggest pitfalls of a gluten-free alternative.

