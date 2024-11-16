10 Gluten-Free Bagels In New York City, Ranked

Having grown up eating the best of the best bagels in New York City — the bagel capital of the world, I know a good bagel when I taste it. The second I discovered I had a gluten sensitivity, I made it my mission to find the best gluten-free bagels that I could. Now, this isn't an easy feat; neither is living gluten-free. Many places that make some of the absolute best bagels in all of New York City (I'd even argue in the world) make absolutely horrible gluten-free bagels. On the other hand, some shops that aren't necessarily popular or famous for their bagels end up having some of the best gluten-free bagels you'll ever eat.

Now, there are a few things that make a bagel great. A classic New York City bagel has a shiny exterior, is incredibly large in diameter, and is very thick and fluffy. Taste wise, a good plain bagel should have a pleasantly mild flavor. That way you can layer on whatever toppings you want, and you have a nice neutral base to go along with it. I took these qualities into account very seriously when tasting the gluten-free bagels around New York City.

I ordered a plain gluten-free bagel, toasted, with cream cheese at 10 different bagels shops throughout the city. I went with cream cheese because I wanted a mild topping with some weight to it — that way I could really get a sense of each bagel's sturdiness and texture. Here's how they ranked.

