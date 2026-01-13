I Tried Panera's New Breakfast Asiago Bagel Stacks, And The Sauce Does All The Heavy Lifting

Attention, all bagel sandwich lovers: Your favorite fast-casual breakfast chain is celebrating National Bagel Day by giving bagel fans some new noms to start their day with. On Tuesday, January 13, Panera is bringing back a couple of fan-favorite breakfast stacks (the Chicken Roma Asiago Bagel Stack and the Spicy Steak Asiago Bagel Stack) as well as debuting three all-new Asiago Bagel Stacks that promise to have bagel-ites swooning.

As a bagel sando lover myself (and as someone who's bound and determined to give you the inside scoop on whether these hyped-up releases are actually worth your money), I obviously had to head in to try the new Asiago Bagel Stacks as soon as they hit my local menu. Are the offerings worthy of their tantalizing moniker, or do they underwhelm? My feelings were mixed, and I expect that many fans who try the sandwiches will have similar opinions. Before going to your local Panera to try the sandos for yourself, check out my thoughts — they might help you decide which to pick.