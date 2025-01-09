Review: Panera's Asiago Bagel Stacks Don't Bring Anything New To The Table

Panera is taking one of its breakfast staples — the asiago bagel — and adding it to its lunch and dinner menu in the form of three new Asiago Bagel Stacks. These new sandwiches mark the first time the bakery-café restaurant chain has utilized one of its "beloved" bagels as a lunch or dinner item. The Asiago Bagel Stacks — which come on the heels of a massive menu reimagination in 2024 that added nine new items and 12 refreshed recipes for existing items — come in three options: Chicken Roma, Spicy Steak, and Zesty Tuscan.

None of the ingredients in these sandwiches are new to Panera, unlike some that were introduced as part of the menu shakeup last spring, so the company just appears to be tinkering in its kitchen and seeing what it comes up with. Panera's bagels — which are made fresh in-house every day — already make for delicious breakfast sandwiches, so it's likely the chain is taking advantage of that success and is now elevating the bagel sandwich to its daytime menu. To find out if this new take on the breakfast staple is worth stopping in mid-day or even after work for dinner, we got a sneak-peek taste test of each new sandwich. Here are our thoughts.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Panera.

