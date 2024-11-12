Review: Panera's New Ciabatta Dippers Are Tasty, But They Won't Blow You Away
It's no news that Panera is constantly researching and developing new recipes to present to hungry customers around the nation. The chain seems committed to innovation, and I regularly see surprise product drops, like its recent autumnal release of a new chili and soup to kickstart cozy season. If you thought that was all the chain had up its sleeves for winter of 2024, think again. On November 12, 2024, Panera launched two new menu items: a French Ciabatta Dipper and a Spicy Chicken Ciabatta Dipper, each of which includes a sandwich and a bowl of soup to dip it in.
It makes sense that Panera would jump on the classic cozy food pairing of soup and sandwiches, and to be honest, we're surprised it hadn't caught onto the sandwich dipping trend sooner. That being said, possible soup and sandwich combinations are endless, so I was excited to head to the store and see what the company had come up with. Because the chain has been making both types of cuisine for decades, I think it's reasonable to have high standards for its new dippers, especially as a long-time customer. I don't think my hopes for the sandwiches were unreasonable by any means. I wanted a hearty, flavorful sandwich perfectly paired with a bowl of soup, where each complemented the other — but at the end of the day, I think there's some room for improvement with these dippers.
What are the Ciabatta Dippers?
Mark Shambura, chief marketing officer at Panera Bread, said that the dippers were inspired by the chain's customers, who would frequently dip a Panera sandwich into a bowl of soup of their own accord. He said in a PR release, "Inspired by this love for creative combinations, we've crafted two delicious new menu items for guests to ditch the spoon and embrace the dip." I can certainly get on board with that, as I'd rather use bread as a vehicle for soups and sauces any day.
Panera is offering two different Ciabatta Dippers on its menu, but I'm hoping the chain eventually expands to offer more. Its French Ciabatta Dipper features a ciabatta sandwich with marinated steak, melted provolone and Asiago cheese, and a drizzle of garlic aioli, accompanied by a bowl of its Bistro French Onion soup. The Spicy Chicken Ciabatta Dipper is another ciabatta sandwich, this time with grilled chicken, melted provolone cheese, and a creamy salsa verde dressing, served alongside the chain's Creamy Tomato soup. The idea is that the sandwich and soup will be enjoyed together as a pair. As the release is coming on the heels of the most pivotal menu transition in the company's history, it certainly seems like a step in the right direction.
Price, availability, and nutrition
Though Panera has indicated that each Ciabatta Dipper will only be available for a limited time, it hasn't yet given an answer as to when they'll be off the menu. However, if you want to try the dippers and are a MyPanera member, you can activate the promotion in the app to earn a double visit credit on your Ciabatta Dipper through November 17, 2024. The dippers are available at participating locations, so double-check with your local Panera store before heading in to make sure the location is carrying them.
Aside from the obvious differences in each dipper's flavor profile, they also aren't quite comparable when it comes to pricing and nutrition information. A full-sized French Ciabatta Dipper comes in at 1,130 calories and costs $12.99 at my local Panera, while a half is 580 calories and costs $10.59. The full-sized Spicy Chicken Ciabatta Dipper is 910 calories and costs $10.99, and the half is 510 calories and costs $7.99. Given that the price difference between the full and half sizes for each isn't very substantial, if you want to give the dippers a try, I recommend grabbing a full and sharing it with a friend.
Taste test: French Ciabatta Dipper
Panera's French Ciabatta dipper was fine for what it was — a sliced steak sandwich with cheese and garlic aioli. I had some qualms with the sandwich itself. The steak boasted some good, rich flavor, and the cheese came through nicely, though I couldn't quite identify the Asiago. I question how much garlic aioli drizzle was on my sandwich — I love an aioli, and while I didn't necessarily need this sandwich to be slathered in it, it was nonetheless slightly dry.
Given that beef and French onion soup are a classic pairing, I expected them to work in harmony with one another here. Ideally, the flavors would complement each other without competing for attention, and each would shine in its own right with each bite. Instead, I found myself wanting to eat them separately. The French Onion soup I would by no means call the best soup at Panera — it was a bit too sweet (for me, anyway), and incredibly onion-y, and even a slight dip of the sandwich into the soup completely overpowered the sandwich's flavors. Were the soup thinner and not so chock full of onions, I could see the pairing working together quite nicely, and I still wouldn't call this a bad meal by any means. It simply didn't quite live up to my expectations.
Taste Test: Spicy Chicken Ciabatta Dipper
I would call the two sandwiches fairly comparable in terms of quality, but I did like the tomato soup of the Spicy Chicken Ciabatta Dipper much more than the French onion. The sandwich on its own was good and definitely slightly spicy; the salsa verde gave it a welcome Southwestern vibe that I quite enjoyed. The sandwich itself boasted some nice flavor combinations between the salsa, provolone, and grilled chicken. Unlike the French Dipper's sandwich, this one had an ample amount of sauce and didn't taste as dry.
Because sandwiches are a classic side for tomato soup, it's unsurprising that the soup is making an appearance in the Dippers' offerings. I'm pleased that the company chose a spicy chicken sandwich rather than the typical grilled cheese, which I think would have been too expected to be impressed with. While the tomato soup and the sandwich worked well together, the soup completely muted any spice the sandwich had, and once again, I think it overpowered the sandwich's flavors. On the plus side, I had no qualms with the soup itself — it was simple and delicately seasoned, and would have been a great side for the sandwich had the sandwich offered a bit more spice.
Are the Ciabatta Dippers worth buying?
Unlike Panera's sourdough melts that wowed us, I found nothing much to write home about concerning the Ciabatta Dippers. Each of them was fine, though I give slight preference to the Spicy Chicken Ciabatta Dipper, mostly due to the other's French onion soup pairing. I think they're worth a try if you're a fan of these soup and sandwich combinations, but it will be important not to set your expectations too high.
I wouldn't call either of these Panera's best menu items, but I highly doubt they're the worst, either. I do think the half sizes are slightly expensive for what they offer, and it may be a better bet to opt for the full size if you want to give them a try, given that the price difference between the sizes isn't huge. On the other hand, if you have your own favorite French onion or tomato soup recipe, you can always go snag a Panera sandwich and dip it in your homemade soup. Overall, you probably won't be hugely disappointed with either of these selections, but you won't be stunned, either.