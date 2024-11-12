Review: Panera's New Ciabatta Dippers Are Tasty, But They Won't Blow You Away

It's no news that Panera is constantly researching and developing new recipes to present to hungry customers around the nation. The chain seems committed to innovation, and I regularly see surprise product drops, like its recent autumnal release of a new chili and soup to kickstart cozy season. If you thought that was all the chain had up its sleeves for winter of 2024, think again. On November 12, 2024, Panera launched two new menu items: a French Ciabatta Dipper and a Spicy Chicken Ciabatta Dipper, each of which includes a sandwich and a bowl of soup to dip it in.

It makes sense that Panera would jump on the classic cozy food pairing of soup and sandwiches, and to be honest, we're surprised it hadn't caught onto the sandwich dipping trend sooner. That being said, possible soup and sandwich combinations are endless, so I was excited to head to the store and see what the company had come up with. Because the chain has been making both types of cuisine for decades, I think it's reasonable to have high standards for its new dippers, especially as a long-time customer. I don't think my hopes for the sandwiches were unreasonable by any means. I wanted a hearty, flavorful sandwich perfectly paired with a bowl of soup, where each complemented the other — but at the end of the day, I think there's some room for improvement with these dippers.

