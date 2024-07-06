An Award-Winning Chef Shares The Absolute Best Side Dishes To Eat With Tomato Soup

There are some quintessential pairings in the food world that can't be broken up. Peanut butter and jelly, french fries and ketchup, and tomato soup and ... you guessed it. Crab cakes.

All jokes aside, there's so much more to a bowl of tomato soup than just the grilled cheese sandwich that often goes along with it. Rather, there are a whole world of sides that help bring out the flavor of the soup, add complementary flavor notes, or just bring it into the realm of a whole meal — rather than just a starter. To help offer some words of advice in pairing tomato soup with other side dishes, we sought the expertise of award-winning chef and restauranteur Laurent Tourondel, who is no stranger to tomato soup and all of its possible delicious pairings. Not only will these offerings, both classic and novel, excite your tastebuds, but they may even allow you to think about the endless potential of this humble soup.