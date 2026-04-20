I Tried And Ranked All Of The Breads At Panera

Ooh, did I want to like this bread. First, this loaf is absolutely massive and perfectly sized for something like toast or sandwiches. I opted to get Panera's Tomato Basil Bread unsliced. When I first took it out of its plastic bag and sawed off a slice, I was met with an herbaceous scent, so points for actually smelling like basil, since it's one of the flavors listed in the name. However, as I kept smelling it, I found the scent to become a bit off-putting, more like canned tomato sauce than anything fresh and fragrant. But aroma is only half the battle of the tasting experience, so how did I find it on my palate?

In a word: bad. Like I said, I wanted to like this bread. It sounded intriguing. When I first tasted the crust, I was met with sweetness, which was unexpected, but only because I hadn't properly done my research. Panera Bread describes this loaf as having a sweet crumb topping, and a look at the ingredients list shows brown sugar, sugar, cinnamon, honey, and vanilla. Had the bread been crust alone, this could have been a good thing. Alas, there is more to a slice of bread than crust, and the interior of this loaf left a lot to be desired.

The texture of a slice was fine, with a tighter crumb akin to most sandwich bread, but it was the flavor that was the downfall. While I liked the crust, the interior of the bread tasted — there's no other way to say this –– vomit-y. I had noticed something off at first, but it took a while before I was able to place the flavor, and once I did, it was clear this loaf deserved to be in last place.