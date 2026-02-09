Easy Cacio e Pepe Focaccia Recipe

Even after years of working at a bakery learning how to make (and fix) the best lemon bars, pastry creams, and cookies, I still shy away from making bread. Even for the best bakers, bread is understandably intimidating; unlike cookies, brownies, and cupcakes, which can come in many different shapes, flavors, and sizes, bread relies on fairly specific kneading, proofing, and baking instructions in order to rise to a perfect inner crumb. There are seemingly endless mistakes you can make with bread making, which is why so many bakers avoid it entirely. It's an exercise in patience that sometimes — or often — doesn't turn out how you expect it will.

If you're just beginning your bread-making journey, the best place to start is with a no-knead bread that's as forgiving as it is delicious: Focaccia. There are still many mistakes you can make with focaccia, and trust me, I've made them all — from using the wrong kind of yeast to hurrying the proofing time, I have found every way to make focaccia way harder than it needs to be. The truth is, focaccia only needs some patience and a good amount of olive oil to become a perfectly crunchy, fluffy, delicious bread. In this recipe, inspired by the enduringly-popular pasta dish cacio e pepe, I'll walk you through making the best, most foolproof focaccia, with hints of cheese and plenty of black pepper folded into the fluffy risen dough. My go-to recipe for perfect focaccia, this might just change your mind about breadmaking — or at least give you a good place to start.