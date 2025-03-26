Yes, Our Tomato Pesto Gnocchi Recipe Is Entirely Vegan

Gnocchi, fingertip-sized ridged pieces of fluffy cooked dough that can be dressed in a variety of sauces, is very popular in Italian cuisine. Although often referred to as pasta, gnocchi are actually a kind of dumpling made with potatoes and flour. What's better than a warm and cozy dish of gnocchi? Well, if you're following a plant-based diet, knowing it's entirely vegan tops the list. Vegan gnocchi is very similar to regular gnocchi, so even omnivores won't be able to tell. The key difference is that this vegan recipe leaves out the egg, but it isn't necessary to hold the gnocchi together. They hold their shape perfectly with just potatoes, flour, and a pinch of salt.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a vegan gnocchi dish that's creamy, rich, and comforting. Bottalico has paired the gnocchi with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto, which is very quick to make. Oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes and pine nuts make the pesto creamy, and fennel fronds and basil add a lovely flavor. This pesto is flavor-packed and rich without the need for grated cheese. Homemade gnocchi may not be the quickest thing to make, but we feel like setting aside time to make it is more than rewarding, both for the satisfaction of making something by hand and for the fresh taste that can't be replicated in a package.