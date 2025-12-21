Garlic White Wine Spaghetti With Mussels Recipe

Spaghetti and mussels in a garlic white wine sauce is a classic seafood pasta dish that can be enjoyed in all seasons, but with the new year approaching, it's an even better bet since mussels taste better toward the end of the year. After growing and feeding all summer, mussels are mature, plump, sweet, and creamy in the fall and winter. Switch this information for the Southern Hemisphere, where winter is from June through August. Whatever the technical reason, this dish is delicious, and it's not just because of the mussels themselves. Garlic plus white wine is a simple combination that dials up the flavor without being complicated to make.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a mussel spaghetti that features garlic, white wine, and herbs. While you can make a richer version with butter and other ingredients such as lemon juice and broth, it's not necessary for a tasty dish, and the flavor of the mussels shines through better without too many extras. While mussel pasta is often made with just parsley, Bottalico took inspiration from a recipe from the Central Italian region of Le Marche that calls for basil, mint, sage, and oregano as well as parsley, a delicious mix of herbs she has recreated here. You can use more of those herbs for a less subtle flavor, or just parsley if desired. Keep this recipe in mind when planning your holiday dinners or any time you're in the mood for a simply delicious seafood meal.