We Can't Get Enough Of This Italian Fish And Tomato Stew Recipe

By Jennine Rye  and Tasting Table Staff
Italian fish and tomato stew Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

While Italy is predominantly known globally for its abundance of pasta dishes and pizzas, the Italian cuisine is generally centered around the use of high quality, regional ingredients. And, with around 5,000 miles of coastline, it only makes sense that the wealth of fresh fish and seafood be showcased in classic Italian dishes.

If seafood is your cup of tea, you are going to love this zuppa di pesce recipe, AKA Italian fish and tomato stew, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye. Rich and hearty yet deceptively simple to make, this fish stew is the ideal option whether you are looking for a low-key lunch option or a dinner party starter to serve that will really make an impression. A mixture of shallots, fennel, garlic, and chili flakes are sauteed and then simmered along with white wine, chopped tomatoes, fish stock, and oregano, for a full-bodied savory stew base. A bountiful selection of mixed seafood and fish are added to the stew a few minutes before serving, so they are just cooked through yet still deliciously tender. Perfect served with a few slices of buttered, crusty bread, this Italian fish and tomato soup is pure rustic comfort in a bowl.

Gather the ingredients for this zuppa di pesce (Italian fish and tomato stew) recipe

Italian fish tomato stew ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To begin this Italian fish and tomato stew recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. To build the stew you will want olive oil, shallots, a fennel bulb, garlic, chili flakes, white wine, fish stock, canned tomatoes, fresh oregano, a bay leaf, salt, and pepper. As for the seafood part, you'll need fresh cod, mussels, clams, large shrimp, and scallops.

What to pair with Italian fish and tomato stew

Zuppa di Pesce (Italian Fish and Tomato Stew Recipe)

This zuppa di pesce (Italian fish and tomato stew) recipe is chockfull of cod, clams, mussels, shrimp, and scallops for an absolute seafood delight.

Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
27
minutes
servings
6
portions
Italian fish and tomato stew
Total time: 32 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 shallots, finely diced
  • 1 fennel bulb, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • ¼ teaspoon chili flakes
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 3 ½ cups fish stock
  • 2 (14-ounce) cans diced tomatoes
  • 3 stalks fresh oregano
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 10 ounces cod, sliced into chunks
  • 1 pound fresh mussels
  • 14 ounces clams
  • 7 ounces large shrimp
  • 7 ounces scallops

Directions

  1. Heat the olive oil in a large, deep, heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat.
  2. Saute the shallots and fennel for 3 to 4 minutes.
  3. Add the garlic and chili flakes and sauté for another 1 to 2 minutes.
  4. Add the white wine, fish stock, tinned tomatoes, fresh oregano, bay leaf, and salt and pepper.
  5. Simmer the mixture for 15 to 20 minutes.
  6. Add the cod to the stew and cook for 2 minutes.
  7. Add the mussels and clams and cook for another 4 minutes.
  8. Finally, add the shrimp and the scallops and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes.
  9. Once the shrimp are pink and the mussels and clams have opened, remove the stew from the heat and serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 363
Total Fat 9.1 g
Saturated Fat 1.6 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 123.9 mg
Total Carbohydrates 20.4 g
Dietary Fiber 5.3 g
Total Sugars 6.9 g
Sodium 1,465.8 mg
Protein 43.3 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
How can I switch up this zuppe di pesce recipe?

Italian fish and tomato stew Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

If you are looking for some ways to add your own spin to this Italian fish and tomato stew, you'll be pleased to know that there are plenty of options available to you to make this dish your very own. The simplest way to add variety to this recipe is to switch up the type of seafood you opt for. Depending on your personal preferences, calamari and octopus are both great additions to this dish, or you can reach for a different variety of white fish such as red snapper, sea bass, tilapia, or haddock. Oily fish such as salmon can also work, and you can always use different varieties of shrimp or clams, such as razor clams, for something a little different.

Other than the seafood, you can switch out the fennel for another vegetable such as celery or carrots to give your stew base a subtle variation in flavor. Adding different herbs into the mix is another way to mix things up. Parsley, oregano, basil, and even a touch of rosemary all work well with the other elements of this recipe. Additionally, lemon is a match made in heaven when it comes to seafood, and a squeeze or two of this citrus staple will add a certain brightness to the stew. 

Can I store and reheat leftovers of this stew?

Italian fish and tomato stew in ladle Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

If you aren't a regular consumer of seafood, you may feel a little trepidation over whether or not it is safe to reheat seafood dishes like this Italian fish and tomato stew. Rest assured that as long as you follow the appropriate steps, it is perfectly safe to enjoy any leftovers warmed up the next day. To make sure this zuppe di pesce is kept at best quality, you will want to refrigerate it as soon as it has cooled, keeping it in a sealed container in the coldest part of your fridge.

You will want to be particularly gentle when reheating this dish, as many types of seafood are delicate and applying heat too intensely will likely damage both the flavor and the texture of the fish stew. For best results, we recommend reheating the zuppe di pesce in the oven, keeping the temperature at a steady 350 F for as long as is needed until the stew is hot through. The precise time it needs will depend on the volume of the leftovers you are reheating, so check regularly and give the mixture a gentle stir for best results.

