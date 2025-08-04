We Can't Get Enough Of This Italian Fish And Tomato Stew Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Italy is predominantly known globally for its abundance of pasta dishes and pizzas, the Italian cuisine is generally centered around the use of high quality, regional ingredients. And, with around 5,000 miles of coastline, it only makes sense that the wealth of fresh fish and seafood be showcased in classic Italian dishes.

If seafood is your cup of tea, you are going to love this zuppa di pesce recipe, AKA Italian fish and tomato stew, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye. Rich and hearty yet deceptively simple to make, this fish stew is the ideal option whether you are looking for a low-key lunch option or a dinner party starter to serve that will really make an impression. A mixture of shallots, fennel, garlic, and chili flakes are sauteed and then simmered along with white wine, chopped tomatoes, fish stock, and oregano, for a full-bodied savory stew base. A bountiful selection of mixed seafood and fish are added to the stew a few minutes before serving, so they are just cooked through yet still deliciously tender. Perfect served with a few slices of buttered, crusty bread, this Italian fish and tomato soup is pure rustic comfort in a bowl.