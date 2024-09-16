8 Tips And Tricks For Reheating Leftover Seafood To Perfection

There's nothing quite like fresh seafood, whether it's delicate cod or salty shellfish. Seafood is so popular that it's frequently the star of events, like shrimp boils, clam chowder cook-offs, and fried fish festivals. But while these are all drool-worthy opportunities to indulge in Poseidon's delights, hardly anyone ever wants to eat seafood as leftovers.

Reheating seafood carries the risk of turning your formerly crispy fried shrimp into bland, soggy, limp sadness. And what was once a sumptuous portion of baked scallops in cream sauce can easily become a separated mess. Leftover seafood might even conjure up memories of someone microwaving fish for lunch in the office and stinking up the entire floor. But it would be a shame to waste that extra bag of shellfish from the neighborhood boil, or toss out uneaten fried fish from the giant platter that you ordered at a local restaurant. Is there any way to save these dishes?

To find out how to reheat seafood so you can enjoy it as much as when it was fresh, we consulted with Joe Isidori, the acclaimed New York City chef and restaurateur. In 2022, Isidori launched Arthur & Sons, an Italian restaurant chain serving seafood ranging from fried calamari to grilled salmon piccata. But first, here's a hint requiring no expert knowledge: Never use the microwave to reheat your seafood.