Easy Creamy Pesto Beans Recipe

Beans are having kind of a moment; which is a funny thing to say about a food that has been a staple in cuisines all around the world for hundreds of thousands of years. Still, every few years we are reminded that beans are nutritional powerhouses, and eating them can significantly improve our overall health. The cause of the most recent surge of bean popularity may have to do with the rising interest in fiber, the newest fad taking the world of nutrition by storm. Fiber, which helps the digestive system run smoothly, is arguably even more important than long-beloved protein, and getting more of it in your everyday diet is important: Trendy or not.

What's new about the rising popularity of beans this time is the recipes, which don't just incorporate beans as an ingredient but showcase them as the main course. Large, soft, tender beans take the place of pasta like gnocchi, and act as a super-buttery base for meats and sauces. In this recipe, developer Michelle McGlinn turns glossy butter beans into a creamy, dreamy pesto dish by mixing fresh basil pesto with heavy cream and strips of crispy prosciutto. The result is a rustic, one-pot dinner for fiber enthusiasts who love the taste and texture of pesto and gnocchi but want to make beans the main ingredient. Ready in barely 30 minutes, this easy creamy pesto bean recipe is the perfect way to have a delicious fiber-packed meal any day of the week.