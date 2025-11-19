16 Essential Tips On Growing Basil All Year Round

There are few plants as rewarding as basil. Not only is it easy to grow, but it's a versatile herb that can be used in a wide variety of recipes. Added to its cooking qualities, it has a beautiful aroma and is a lovely addition to any home or garden. As the owner of a gardening business, I've spent many years growing and selling basil. This gives me an expert insight into not only how to grow this herb, but also how to get fresh leaves all year round.

Due to its suitability as an indoor plant, you can enjoy fresh basil even in the depths of winter. Her,e I bring together 16 essential tips on how to grow basil throughout any season. While it is simple to grow from seed, it can be a temperamental plant that can die off quickly if you make mistakes. With a little attention and care, you can enjoy an almost endless amount of basil whenever you need it.