10 Absolute Best Companion Plants For Tomatoes

Tomato season is a source of profound joy for many gardeners, especially when their plants yield large, juicy fruits that can only be destined for sandwiches slathered in mayonnaise. However, growing up surrounded by these plants each summer, I know that tomatoes are not always easy to grow. They can be plagued by everything from aphids to poor soil quality, and there are even certain plants that you should never plant with tomatoes to prevent them from competing for nutrients. To learn more about what companion plants can be utilized to better support the growth of healthy tomatoes, I consulted Avery Indermaur, a farmer and environmental scientist who works at Ten Mothers Farm in Cedar Grove, North Carolina.

Of the many fruits, vegetables, and herbs that may grow in your garden, tomato plants are among the ones that will benefit the most from companion plants. According to Indermaur, companion plants can, among other roles, "attract beneficial insects; deter pests and predators; and/or supply, boost, or balance nutrients in the soil." Plus, they propagate healthy microorganism populations in the soil and support biodiversity, which Indermaur explains can make a garden more resilient.

So, why are tomato plants in such dire need of companion plants? Well, they are particularly susceptible to disease "in hot humid climates or in seasons with a lot of rain," says Indermaur. "Some of the most common diseases are bacterial spot, leaf mold, botrytis, tomato blight, and blossom end rot." Additionally, hornworms, armyworms, and aphids can attack tomato plants at various times throughout the season. Not to mention, the delicate balance of nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus can easily be disrupted. Now that it's clear why your tomato plant needs friends, here are some suggestions for finding your plant's future besties.