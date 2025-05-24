Why You Should Avoid Growing Rosemary And Basil Together At All Costs

Just as every herb has a unique flavor for uses in your go-to recipes, every herb also has unique planting needs to grow and thrive. Selecting the right companion plants is a necessary and worthwhile part of strategic garden planning. Pairing copacetic plants together increases crop yield and can even impact the taste of your harvest. Rosemary and basil are arguably staples of any culinary herb garden worth its roots. But as you draft your herb garden, take care not to plant rosemary and basil together, as rosemary and basil have conflicting water and soil needs. Rosemary plants like lots of sun and dry, fast-draining soil. Basil, by stark contrast, requires consistently moist soil to grow and comparatively more humid air.

Rosemary's ideal companion herbs include lavender, sage, and thyme. Like rosemary, lavender also hails from the Mediterranean and likes full sun, lots of warmth, and soil with high drainage. Sage shares these growing preferences and watering needs, as does fellow-Mediterranean thyme. Got any leftover space? Chives will thrive in a rosemary-centric environment, plus they naturally repel aphids and other pests.

As for basil, plant your pesto superhero alongside oregano and parsley; all three herbs thrive in similar environments. Happily, parsley also attracts pollinators, repels garden-busting insects, and doesn't compete for space. Oregano has a tendency to overgrow, but basil and oregano are often used in tandem in many of the same recipes. While rosemary and basil may be two of the most versatile herbs to stock in your kitchen, these pungent, savory superstars are best grown apart.