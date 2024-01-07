The Best Herbs To Have In Your Kitchen, Ranked By Versatility

Herbs in your kitchen or garden do more than just contribute aesthetic appeal and greenery to your home. Of course, they're used for cooking — everything from sweet to savory, in both foods and drinks. And herbs have been used for medicinal and spiritual purposes throughout recorded history.

To determine the best herbs to have in your kitchen, which we ranked by versatility, we considered each herb's overall popularity, the history of the herb, its culinary taste and contributions to recipes, and any uses the herb offers beyond cooking. Though we focused on what common types of herbs can do for us, we also took into account the ease of obtaining and storing the plant's fresh or dried leaves. To be honest, we'd recommend stocking just about the whole list, and probably more. After all, there's a reason herbs have been treasured since ancient times.