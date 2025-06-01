Plant This Popular Flower By Your Tomatoes To Eliminate Pests In Your Veggie Garden

Few smells are better than the leaves of a tomato plant during peak season — but few things are more visually horrifying than a tomato hornworm. Those girthy pests aren't the only insects that pose a threat to your delicate tomato plants. Luckily, tomatoes and marigolds are the horticultural dream team to keep harmful pests at bay. This symbiotic pairing is powerful on a number of levels.

Like tomatoes, marigolds love warm, full-sun environments. Their fragrance is appealing to humans but naturally repellent to aphids, hornworms, whiteflies, and thrips – all of which are just as hungry for your tomatoes as you are. In outside garden beds, a dense thicket of marigolds can also deter slugs and snails, which also want to chow down on your tomatoes. Below the surface, marigold roots emit a toxin that repels parasitic nematodes, which live in the soil and can cause root rot. Simultaneously, those deep marigold roots also aerate the soil, improving overall soil quality and enriching it with biodiverse organic matter.

Do you think marigolds are pretty? So do bees and ladybugs! These beneficial pollinators will be drawn to the flowers, and their presence will increase the size and quality of your tomato crop yield. Tomatoes are already a high-yield and relatively easy beginner vegetable for novice gardeners. Just one plant can produce enough tomatoes to keep foodies well-stocked all season long. Ever made tomato jam? It's a flavorful way to extend your harvest season well into the colder months.