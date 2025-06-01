Plant This Popular Flower By Your Tomatoes To Eliminate Pests In Your Veggie Garden
Few smells are better than the leaves of a tomato plant during peak season — but few things are more visually horrifying than a tomato hornworm. Those girthy pests aren't the only insects that pose a threat to your delicate tomato plants. Luckily, tomatoes and marigolds are the horticultural dream team to keep harmful pests at bay. This symbiotic pairing is powerful on a number of levels.
Like tomatoes, marigolds love warm, full-sun environments. Their fragrance is appealing to humans but naturally repellent to aphids, hornworms, whiteflies, and thrips – all of which are just as hungry for your tomatoes as you are. In outside garden beds, a dense thicket of marigolds can also deter slugs and snails, which also want to chow down on your tomatoes. Below the surface, marigold roots emit a toxin that repels parasitic nematodes, which live in the soil and can cause root rot. Simultaneously, those deep marigold roots also aerate the soil, improving overall soil quality and enriching it with biodiverse organic matter.
Do you think marigolds are pretty? So do bees and ladybugs! These beneficial pollinators will be drawn to the flowers, and their presence will increase the size and quality of your tomato crop yield. Tomatoes are already a high-yield and relatively easy beginner vegetable for novice gardeners. Just one plant can produce enough tomatoes to keep foodies well-stocked all season long. Ever made tomato jam? It's a flavorful way to extend your harvest season well into the colder months.
Marigolds help keep insects away from your tomatoes
To customize your gardenscape, different species of the flower come in different colors. French marigolds (which are naturally multicolored yellow, orange, and red) emit the strongest insect-repelling aroma of any marigold strain. The bright pop of color provides a cheerful, aesthetically-pleasing contrast to the red and green tomatoes growing nearby. These strongly scented marigolds also attract lacewings and wasps — known predators of the hornworm that will kill unwanted pests without harming your tomatoes. Plus, French marigolds are totally edible and can make a radiant cocktail garnish.
Short on space? Marigolds also thrive in container gardens. Plant marigold seeds 6-12 inches away from your tomato seeds in the same pot for a tactical, beautiful naturescape. Or you could place a separate marigold pot (or two) beside your potted tomato plant. If you have the space in a raised outdoor garden bed, you could also plant a ring of marigolds around your tomato plants as a pretty design element and a functional protective barricade.
In addition to those marigolds, basil, parsley, and garlic also make terrific companion plants for tomatoes. They thrive in the same conditions (full sun, and nutrient-dense, high-drainage soil) and don't grow to spectacular heights, allowing that tomato plant to stand tall and soak up the sun without getting choked out. Plus, many savory tomato-based recipes also include basil, garlic, and parsley, making your home garden a one-stop-shop at mealtime.