18 Fresh Floral And Herb Garnishes To Add To Spring Cocktails

Now that spring has sprung and everything is in bloom again or just starting to sprout, it's the perfect time to gather some of that fresh bounty from nature for all your homemade cocktail creations. Adding wild harvested floral, herb, and other plant garnishes will not only make your springtime drinks look stunningly beautiful, it will also give them a burst of aromatic flavors and scents that will delight the senses. (Check out our ideas for warm winter drink garnishes, too.)

Before you head out to forage for wild plants, however, it's important to review a few important tips for consuming wild edible plants. Proper identification is essential since many plants have look-alikes that can be toxic. Unless you are 100% sure about what you collect, consider using a reliable field guide or consulting an expert to avoid any risky mistakes. Next, be sure to harvest only from clean, pesticide-free areas, and wash your harvest thoroughly. Wild plants can carry insects, dirt, and debris, so give them a thorough rinsing before using.

With that in mind, we present to you 18 fresh garnishes made with edible flowers and other wild plants that will take your spring cocktails to the next level. These garnishes offer beauty, fragrance, and flavors that capture the essence of the season, so you can make your cocktail hour feel extra special.