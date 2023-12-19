Chamomile And Bourbon Come Together For An Unexpectedly Delicate Old Fashioned

Combining unusual flavors into something beautiful and delicious is the art of the bartender and the world of spirits has done it again. Chamomile and bourbon don't seem like they would make good partners at first glance. After all, chamomile is floral and herbal, while bourbon is heavy and dark. However, just because these two ingredients don't resemble each other doesn't mean they can't play nice.

Bourbon is known for its sweetness which has hints of vanilla and butterscotch after being aged in oak barrels. So instead of picturing an unpleasant mashup of harsh whiskey and botanical gin, think more about the marriage of honey and apples. That would get you closer to what this infusion is capable of.

As far as cocktails go, the Old Fashioned is a staple. It's spirit-forward, which can be a bit much for people who enjoy milder cocktails, but the chamomile infusion really plays to the warm hearth vibes of the drink. Combine that with the soothing properties of chamomile tea and you've got a perfect end-of-the-night sipper.