Don't Settle For Cheap Liquor In Sour Cocktails

Cocktails come in many forms, mixing together nearly every alcohol type in existence. And while there are unique cocktails you need to try that completely reinvent convention, most drinks adhere to a template of components. One of the most widely beloved and tasty formats is the sour.

This category combines a spirit with tart citrus, sugar (typically in syrup form), and an optional egg white. You're likely familiar with some of the style's most beloved creations like the daiquiri, whiskey sour, and pisco sour. A few examples like the classic sidecar and frozen margarita, stray a bit off of the format but still belong under the same umbrella.

Past their fundamental citrus addition, it's also important that sours are crafted with a quality spirit. Of course, employing tasty booze doesn't hurt any cocktail, but avoiding the cheapest liquor is especially crucial here. Sour cocktails have a heavier ratio of alcohol combined with a delicate balance of sweet and sour. As a result, any off-putting liquor flavors will shine through.