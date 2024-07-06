Before Throwing Out Dandelion Flowers, Add The Petals To Your Honey

Those golden flowers that dot your yard are more than just a pesky weed. Dandelions, once relegated to the yard waste bin, are now a major culinary player. The flowers are actually edible and make for a delicious addition to a number of baked goods, savory dishes, and spreads. So before you toss those frilled golden things away, consider adding dandelion petals to your honey. Although the dandelion as a whole can be somewhat bitter, akin to an endive or radicchio, the petals have a sweet and subtle flavor that pairs nicely with honey. Be sure to get rid of the flower head itself to avoid infusing your honey with a bolder, bitter dandelion flavor.

If you're certain your dandelions haven't undergone any potentially harmful chemical treatment (for example, weed killer), you can either pluck the petals off the flowers, preferably in full daylight, or pick the full dandelion flower, dry it, then pluck the petals off before incorporating them to add a new dimension to your honey. The subtle bitterness and floral element will brighten otherwise one-note-sweet honey and bring out its reticent floral character.