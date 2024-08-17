What Are Dandelion Greens, And How Do You Incorporate Them Into Your Meals?

The dandelion is a very common plant in North America, with long, jagged leaves and distinctive yellow flowers that close before developing into fluffy white seed heads. Many people can identify a dandelion, including children who eagerly make wishes while blowing on the puffy seeds. What people don't always know is that dandelions are edible.

Dandelions are also hard to get rid of, since they can grow 15-foot roots and produce 5,000 seeds a year. Homeowners go to great lengths to try eradicating these plants, considering them as pesky weeds that can quickly overwhelm lawns and gardens. It may be wise to rethink this reputation, because dandelions have been used over thousands of years for sustenance and healing benefits. All parts of the plant are edible, they are highly nutritious, and they can be foraged locally.

We reached out to two experts to learn more about these incredible plants. Alan Bergo is a chef, forager, James Beard Award recipient, and the author of "The Forager Chef's Book of Flora." Frank Giglio is a chef, educator, and wild food enthusiast who currently works for Ararat Farms in Lincolnville, Maine. The knowledge they share may just inspire you to try foraging wild dandelions yourself, or purchasing cultivated ones to try in satisfying and nutritious recipes.