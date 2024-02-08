Spike Lemonade With Bourbon For A Boozy Take On A Refreshing Favorite

Forget Tom Collins. Mixologists know that dark-colored spirits are a powerful tool, and should be treated with proportionate discretion. But when it comes to lemonade, bourbon lends a dimensional flavor profile that you miss with clear liquors like vodka, gin, and tequila. The dawn of bourbon lemonade has arrived.

No need to break the bank with your spirit budget here. Just opt for a budget-friendly bourbon that goes down smooth — and pay attention to your bourbon's tasting notes. Vanilla, fruit, and honey are common top notes for the spirit and will pair particularly well with sweet-citrusy lemonade. Steer clear of smoky, woody, spice-forward bourbons for this bright bevy. Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a mid-priced bottle ($35.99 via Drizly) with top notes of vanilla, molasses, dark fruit, and mint that would complement lemonade. Start with 1 ½ ounces of bourbon per 4 ounces of lemonade and adjust to taste from there. A Highball or Old Fashioned glass works best for this cocktail.

This straightforward two-parter is reminiscent of the Gold Rush cocktail, which combines bourbon, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and honey syrup. You could also elevate your bourbon lemonade with brown sugar and club soda, instantly creating a fizzy mouthfeel and depth. A little triple sec would also round out the profile with some tart balance. For a sweet finish, you could rim the glass with sugar (or even floral sugar) and scrape a little fresh vanilla bean into the mix.