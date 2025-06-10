15 Easy Fruits And Veggies Every Beginner Gardener Should Grow

There is immense joy in growing your own produce. Watching something grow from a small seed to a meal on your plate is blissful satisfaction. However, there is no doubt that gardening can be tricky. You don't want to put in all that effort just for failed germination, dead plants, or poor harvests. Thankfully, there are many fruits and vegetables that are easy to grow. As someone who runs a gardening business, I've got plenty of experience in knowing the easy plants from the tricky ones. Hopefully, you can learn from the mistakes I made when I first started out

Each of these fruits and veggies has been carefully picked based on how simple they are to germinate, grow, and harvest. I'll explain why each one made the cut, the easiest way to grow it, and any potential challenges you'll encounter. Whether you have a large garden or just an indoor windowsill, you'll have plenty of choices here. Not only will these plants give you tasty rewards, but they'll also give you confidence to grow more in the future.