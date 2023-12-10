Roast Turnips For A Simple Side With Rich Flavors

If you find yourself getting tired of preparing the same side dishes night after night, it might be time to change up your routine. An easy way to do this is to experiment with a vegetable you might not cook often, such as turnips. Turnips are root vegetables like carrots, and potatoes, but aren't quite as popular. Turnips have a mild sweet and earthy flavor, making them adept at being able to take on any other flavor you want. One of the easiest ways to infuse turnips with rich flavor is by roasting them. Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle Bottalico shows off this technique excellently in their simple herby roasted turnip recipe.

Roasting turnips not only develops great flavor, but it's an easy and mostly hands-free way to prepare them. Bottalico starts the recipe by peeling the skin from the turnips, turnip skin is safe to eat but may not provide the best textural experience; this step is completely optional. You can then dress your turnips in olive oil and season how you'd like. Bottalico uses marjoram, thyme, and salt to compliment the earthy flavors of the turnip, but you can get creative in your choices to find a seasoning combo you enjoy best.