12 Beet Recipes You'll Want On Repeat
Beets might look a little rough around the edges in their natural state, but once you peel away the outer layer, you're met with a uniquely sweet and earthy taste. The root vegetable comes in a few different colors, from vibrant purplish-red to a golden hue, including a two-toned variety known as candy-striped beets. Regardless of which you use, they can be shaved thinly or grated into a salad, boiled until tender, or roasted to highlight their sweet nature. According to Healthline, beets are also packed with nutrients that may offer a range of health benefits, such as lower blood pressure, boosted energy, and reduced inflammation.
If you're unsure where to start, we've collected our favorite beet recipes from Tasting Table recipe developers to pave the way for your exploration. From salads and sauerkraut to burgers and falafel, the variety of options is mouthwatering. While your hands might end up with a reddish tint, we promise it's worth it. So pick up a bunch of beets — the color of your choice — and scroll down to find the recipe that most inspires you.
1. Orange-Kissed Balsamic-Glazed Beets
This Orange-Kissed Balsamic-Glazed Beets recipe highlights some of the root vegetable's most popular flavor pairings. Bake the beets until they are tender and the skin peels off easily. Then, coat them with a sweet and tangy glaze made from orange juice, balsamic vinegar, and sugar.
Serve them with extra orange zest for a vibrant dish that goes well with grilled chicken, salmon, and vegetarian favorites like tofu or tempeh. Or stir in your favorite grains for a hearty side packed with flavor.
2. Spiralized Beet Salad
If you haven't invested in a spiralizer yet, this colorful beet salad is an excellent reason to do so. Combine spiralized beets, both red and golden, with fresh herbs like mint and parsley.
Dress the beets with a vinaigrette made with freshly squeezed orange juice, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, shallot, and olive oil, and let them sit to soak up. You can even do this ahead of time for an easy side dish when entertaining. Garnish with crumbled ricotta salata and chopped pistachios for a tangy and crunchy quality in each bite.
Recipe: Spiralized Beet Salad
3. Sauerkraut-Ish Pickled Beets
This tart and tangy Sauerkraut-Ish Pickled Beets recipe turns the earthy vegetable into a zingy treat. Fill glass jars with grated beets, then top them with a mixture made by boiling and cooling apple cider vinegar, rice vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and pickling seasoning.
Give the beets at least a day to marinate in the vinegary solution before popping open the jar and tasting a forkful. Enjoy these pickled beets on sandwiches, burgers, salads, or simply as a pop of color on your dinner plate.
Recipe: Sauerkraut-Ish Pickled Beets
4. Roasted Beet Falafel
The foundation of falafel might be chickpeas or fava beans but added ingredients like beets are a delicious twist on the classic patty. Start by roasting the beets to concentrate the caramelized flavor, then pulse them in a food processor with chickpeas, panko, garlic, and seasonings until you have a minced texture.
Scoop the mixture into patties and fry them in a sauté pan until golden brown and crispy. Serve these earthy falafel with hummus and pita or as a protein boost for a plate of leafy greens.
Recipe: Roasted Beet Falafel
5. Beetroot and Goat Cheese Tart
If you're looking for a showstopper of a dish, try this beetroot and goat cheese tart. Start by roasting beets in the oven — extra points if you have different colors. Next, make a tart crust with flour, sugar, salt, butter, and water.
Spread a thick layer of goat cheese over the surface, then top it with sliced beets. Start around the edge and make your way to the center while overlapping the slices and alternating colors. Bake and serve with lemon juice, honey, balsamic vinegar, and crumbled walnuts.
Recipe: Beetroot and Goat Cheese Tart
6. Shrimp and Beet Winter Salad With Seared Halloumi
This earthy shrimp and beet winter salad with seared halloumi proves that salad isn't just a warm-weather dish. Slice and roast beets, then marinate the shrimp in a honey, garlic, chili, and paprika mixture.
After frying the halloumi slices, add the shrimp until they're cooked through. Assemble the salad by first tossing the kale leaves with a garlic, tahini, and lemon dressing. Next, combine the cooked farro, shrimp, beets, and kale. Top the whole thing with golden brown halloumi slices.
7. Kale and Roasted Beet Salad With Feta
Kale's earthy flavors make an excellent match for roasted beets in this salad. Combine the roasted root veggies with maple candied walnuts, kale, and a dressing made with shallot, red wine vinegar, oil, and honey.
Top the salad with crumbled feta and sliced avocado for a satisfying and nutritious dish that can be served solo or as a side. The blend of sweet and nutty flavors paired with the creamy and crunchy textures make this a winning accompaniment for simply grilled proteins.
8. Beet, Apple, and Cranberry Salad
This colorful beet, apple, and cranberry salad incorporates varied flavors and textures to create a tantalizing salad. The main prep work involves roasting the beets, making the vinaigrette, and assembling the various salad components.
Make a bed of arugula leaves, then top it with sliced apples, fresh and dried cranberries, sliced roasted beets, pumpkin seeds, and crumbled goat cheese. Toss the salad with a honey, olive oil, and apple cider dressing for a sweet and tangy bite.
Recipe: Beet, Apple, and Cranberry Salad
9. Hearty Beet and Bean Burgers
These beet (not beef!) burgers are a delicious alternative for vegetarians and meat-eaters who want to switch it up. Pulse the shredded beets, oats, red kidney beans, walnuts, celery, onion, and garlic in a food processor.
Then, combine the mixture with breadcrumbs, oats, mustard, and seasonings. Let it chill in the fridge before shaping it into patties and pan-frying until the surface is pleasantly crispy. Serve the patty in a bun with your favorite burger toppings or enjoy it with a leafy green salad.
Recipe: Hearty Beet and Bean Burgers
10. Cranberries With Beets and Cardamom
Cranberry sauce takes a different spin with this creative variation. Start by roasting beets until they are cooked through and tender. Dissolve sugar in a saucepan with water, red wine, and cardamom pods.
Cook fresh cranberries in the sauce as well until the consistency thickens. Add the beet greens to the mixture (yes, they're totally edible!) and stir until they wilt. Finally, mix in the roasted beet wedges to add a chunky element to this delicious cranberry sauce.
11. Vegan Beet and Black Bean 'Meatballs'
These vegan meatballs give the traditional version a run for its money. Combine cooked grated beets, black beans, walnuts, an onion, chickpea flour, breadcrumbs, tomato paste, and seasonings in a food processor until you have a chunky texture.
Add fresh parsley and roll the mixture into balls. Cook them in a frying pan with oil, rotating them until they're nicely browned all around. Serve these beet and bean balls over a bowl of spaghetti with a simple marinara sauce for a hearty vegetarian meal.
12. Ghastly Beet Hummus Halloween Appetizer
Beets and chickpeas pair together seamlessly, as evidenced by this ghastly beet hummus. Pulse boiled beets, chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and salt in a food processor until the mixture is smooth.
Garnish this vibrant magenta-hued hummus with pomegranate seeds and fresh parsley. Serve it with ghoulish pita chips as a Halloween appetizer or year-round to avoid missing out. Fear not if you don't have that. You can still scoop up this savory blend with any pita chips or crudites, or use it as a creamy spread for your next sandwich.