12 Beet Recipes You'll Want On Repeat

Beets might look a little rough around the edges in their natural state, but once you peel away the outer layer, you're met with a uniquely sweet and earthy taste. The root vegetable comes in a few different colors, from vibrant purplish-red to a golden hue, including a two-toned variety known as candy-striped beets. Regardless of which you use, they can be shaved thinly or grated into a salad, boiled until tender, or roasted to highlight their sweet nature. According to Healthline, beets are also packed with nutrients that may offer a range of health benefits, such as lower blood pressure, boosted energy, and reduced inflammation.

If you're unsure where to start, we've collected our favorite beet recipes from Tasting Table recipe developers to pave the way for your exploration. From salads and sauerkraut to burgers and falafel, the variety of options is mouthwatering. While your hands might end up with a reddish tint, we promise it's worth it. So pick up a bunch of beets — the color of your choice — and scroll down to find the recipe that most inspires you.