15 Things To Never Plant With Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a popular choice for home gardeners and for good reason. They are easy to grow from seed, grow quickly, and produce delicious food. As someone who runs my own gardening business and grows tomatoes every year, I've experienced the highs and lows of growing tomatoes. On their own, they will often grow beautifully, especially indeterminate tomatoes, which can grow exceptionally tall. However, when you try to plant things next to them, problems can arise.

It's hard to kill a tomato plant when growing, but they are quite demanding. They need as much sun as you can possibly give them, along with intense watering. Added to that, their soil needs plenty of nutrients and the plant requires a lot of airflow. There are many plants that can either interrupt one of those needs or make the plant more susceptible to pests or disease. At best, this can lead to stunted growth. At worst, this can lead to the death of your tomato plant. That's where I can help. With my expertise, I'll guide you through 15 plants that should never be planted with tomatoes. Along with these plants, I'll arm you with all the knowledge you need on why certain plants don't work well together.