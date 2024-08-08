20 Tasty Tomato Recipes
Tomatoes are a cornerstone of modern cooking, and for good reason. They're versatile ingredients capable of contributing on multiple levels. Depending on how the tomatoes are prepared, you can shift a dish's character on essentially every sensory level. For example, sun-dried tomatoes contribute a different mouthfeel compared to, say, diced heirloom tomatoes. The same concept applies in terms of flavor, visual aesthetics, and scent. You get the idea — tomatoes are capable of putting in work.
To celebrate our love of all things tomato, we've put together a list of some of the best tomato recipes we've come across. There is a huge range of dishes here to look forward to. From fried green tomatoes to delicious tomato and lentil soups and from tomato and cheese Danishes to must-know tomato sauce recipes, we've got a recipe idea here for every occasion. Some recipes spotlight tomato as the primary ingredient while others use tomato to complement something else, so you don't have to be a die-hard tomato fan like us to find something worth trying here.
Spinach And Sun-Dried Tomato Puffs
If you're looking for vegetarian finger food, these pastry puffs are delicious and super easy to throw together. Just mix up the filling, fold a dollop of it into the dough, and stick it in the oven. Sun-dried tomatoes are in a flavor class of their own and this recipe combines them with goat cheese, onion, and spinach for something bright and vegetal but with a great texture thanks to the pastry dough. This recipe calls for sun-dried tomatoes in oil, so make sure you grab the right one.
Easy Fried Green Tomatoes
There are so many unique ways to serve fried green tomatoes and this recipe is the tasty layup you need to slam-dunk your next cookout. You don't need any special equipment to fry these bad boys up, either. Simply dip the tomato slices into the buttermilk and egg wet mix, cover it in the breadcrumb coating, and toss it in hot oil on your stove. This classic Southern recipe is a popular inclusion on appetizer menus, but fried green tomatoes are a versatile dish with which it's worth familiarizing yourself.
Recipe: Easy Fried Green Tomatoes
Small-Batch Tomato Passata
The little cans of store-bought tomato sauce are convenient, but you can get freshly squeezed tomato passata without the preservatives almost as easily with this recipe. We think everyone should keep tomato passata stocked in their pantry because it is an absolute workhorse in the kitchen. Tomato passata is essentially pressed tomato juice that you can add a splash of to whatever dish you like for an extra burst of fresh flavor. It stays good in the fridge for up to four days, but you can freeze it for a few months if you're looking long-term.
Recipe: Small-Batch Tomato Passata
Buttery Lobster Spaghetti With White Wine-Tomato Sauce
It was only a matter of time before we started talking about pasta, and this lobster spaghetti is exactly the kind of meal you should be thinking of when you're looking to impress the dinner table. The buttery lobster is definitely the star of the show here, but the white wine and tomato sauce are the subtle backdrop the seafood needs to properly shine. Just make sure you know what you're looking for when you're buying the lobster tail.
Recipe: Buttery Lobster Spaghetti With White Wine-Tomato Sauce
Savory Sun-Dried Tomato And Feta Muffins
Don't get us wrong, we love a nice dessert. But there is a startling amount of added sugar in our food and sometimes it's nice to put down the sweets and revel in something savory. These sun-dried tomato and feta muffins are a unique twist on a typically sweet genre of food, and we love them as healthy little snacks throughout the day. Going for a Mediterranean style, these muffins contain the titular tomatoes and feta but also have olives, basil, and a squeeze of lemon juice for good measure.
Creamy Crockpot Chicken With Sun-Dried Tomatoes And Asparagus
Whoever invented the slow cooker is a saint, and this fantastic chicken recipe would convert even the most skeptical of cooks to the Crockpot cause. Seasoned with saffron, chili flakes, and basil, this flavorful chicken dish gets a boost of nutrients and texture with the addition of cherry tomatoes, asparagus, and sun-dried tomatoes, all of which get cooked in a creamy white wine and chicken broth sauce. It's the kind of bold flavor you need to spice up your Sunday dinner.
Recipe: Creamy Crockpot Chicken With Sun-Dried Tomatoes And Asparagus
Roasted Tomato Soup
Tomato is often used as a sidekick, amplifying whatever ingredient is the star of the show. However, there are plenty of ways to spin that spotlight onto the tomato itself and this roasted tomato soup proves it. A creamy, comforting soup will put a smile on anyone's face and this one's all the better because it only takes a few ingredients. Quite literally, anyone with an oven and a blender can pull it off. An immersion blender is the best tool for the job, but other options can work if you have another type.
Recipe: Roasted Tomato Soup
Roasted Tomato And Chipotle Cream Pasta
Tomato and pasta go hand in hand, but this Italian-Mexican fusion dish is about to blow your mind. Think creamy chipotle pasta sauce combined with lustrously long pasta noodles like tagliatelle, though any type of pasta you're in the mood for will do. The recipe is fairly simple which means it's a great jumping-off point for you to add your own creative twist, like adding shredded chicken or some other protein if you want to serve it as a main.
Artichoke Tomato Pesto Flatbread
Glaringly absent so far from our tomato recipe roundup is everyone's favorite food — pizza. But everyone knows about pizza already anyway, so we wanted to highlight an interesting variation with this pesto flatbread recipe. The flatbread itself comes together in just a few minutes (though you could get store-bought in a crunch) and from there all that's needed is to layer on the toppings. We're getting homegrown garden vibes thanks to the crowd-pleasing pesto sauce and the tomatoes, onions, and artichokes really tie the whole thing together.
Recipe: Artichoke Tomato Pesto Flatbread
Vegan Roasted Tomato And Squash Soup
If you've been getting lax on your nutrition, this creamy veggie soup is going to kick your body back into high gear. Packed with a whole slew of nutritious vegetables like butternut squash, carrots, tomatoes, and onion, you'll feel like a million bucks once you've slurped down the last drop from the bowl. The use of coconut milk makes this recipe vegan as well so it's a great option for people working with alternative diets.
Charred Tomato Salsa
Our love of salsa runs deep but those jars of salsa we've been dipping chips into just aren't cutting it anymore. If you're anything like us, it's time to upgrade your chip game and start mixing your own salsa, and there's no better place to start than with this charred tomato salsa recipe. You start by charring the plum tomatoes, jalapenos, and garlic on the stove before tossing them in the food processor. You'll never want to go back to those watered-down wannabes after you've tried this. You've been warned.
Recipe: Charred Tomato Salsa
Quick Tomato Sauce
Not every recipe you keep bookmarked needs to be the most sensational meal you can imagine. While we can appreciate a recipe with bravado, what separates the great chefs from the good ones is their understanding of the fundamentals and almost nothing is more fundamental than homemade tomato sauce. You won't believe how much of a difference it makes when you spend just a few extra minutes to go the extra mile instead of reaching for a convenient can. No shame on canned goods, but there's simply no contest.
Recipe: Quick Tomato Sauce
Heirloom Tomato And Ricotta Tart
When we think of tarts we usually picture a sweet dessert, but this savory tart is about to rock your world. Heirloom tomatoes are always a fun find at the farmer's market, and what better way to put them to use than by spreading them over a rich ricotta and herb filling that sits on top of a deliciously crispy crust laced with Gruyère cheese? As a bonus, tarts are actually pretty easy to make and you don't always need a special pan to make a tart.
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato And Ricotta Tart
Fire-Roasted Shakshuka
Shake up your morning routine with this popular breakfast meal predominantly enjoyed in North Africa and across the Middle East. By combining the bold flavors of fire-roasted tomatoes with the protein-rich nutrients of poached eggs, you'll be ready to take on your day after a bowl of shakshuka. There is a trick to adding eggs to shakshuka but the dish comes together pretty easily so long as you have a few minutes to spare in your morning routine. If you want something a little more filling, consider serving it with a side of breakfast sausage or bacon.
Recipe: Fire-Roasted Shakshuka
Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
There's something highly satisfying about enjoying a meal that only contains three or four ingredients and the Caprese salad is a well-loved Mediterranean staple because of it. If you've never had a Caprese, it's made by combining succulent mozzarella balls with halved cherry tomatoes and sliced basil before being drizzled with a rich balsamic vinegar. It's the perfect balance between minimal ingredients and bold flavor. Some types of tomatoes are better for Caprese salad than others, but don't feel locked into cherry tomatoes if you want to try something different.
Recipe: Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
Simple Flavor-Packed Tomato Confit
Confit is originally a French culinary technique for preserving different types of food. Most people associate confit with meat, such as duck confit, but the technique isn't exclusive to meat and this tomato confit proves it can be just as dangerously flavorful with vegetables as it can be with canard. This versatile recipe can be used as a condiment, topping, or sauce across a wide range of culinary styles and it only takes a few minutes to put together. As you may imagine, tomato confit also has a long shelf life.
Cheese And Italian Herb Tomato Danish
Whether you're looking to impress some house guests or simply want to feel like European royalty while sunbathing on the back patio, these cheese and Italian herb tomato Danishes are just the ticket. The best part is they come together in under an hour. The recipe looks intimidating because of how many steps there are, but take a closer look and you'll realize how unbelievably easy it is to make your very own savory pastries.
Roasted Veggie And Tomato Lentil Soup
You can't beat a good soup, and this little number is both bursting with herbal goodness and packed with healthy nutrients. We think lentils are surprisingly underrated since they are so good for your health and satisfyingly filling. This vegan soup will turn even the most devout carnivore into a lentil lover. It's loaded up with kale, carrots, tomatoes, and lentils which are flavored with classic herbs like rosemary, parsley, and thyme for a feel-good dinner that's great all year long.
Rich Turkey Tomato Bolognese
While a nice vegetable soup does sound delicious, sometimes what you're really craving is some decadently rich pasta and this turkey bolognese is ready to satisfy. Served over a bed of thin spaghetti noodles (or whichever you prefer), this recipe substitutes out the typical ground beef in favor of ground turkey for a lighter touch. You still get that fantastic meaty texture and the tomatoes round out the milk and white wine nicely.
Recipe: Rich Turkey Tomato Bolognese
Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta
Pasta doesn't always have to be meat-heavy comfort food and this sun-dried tomato pesto pasta is a prime example for how to get big flavors from plant-based ingredients. Basil adds a nice brightness to the sauce and the sun-dried tomatoes add a pleasantly hefty texture while also contributing their unique tangy flavor profile. Plus the dish comes together in 10 minutes — dinner doesn't get made any quicker than this.
Recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta