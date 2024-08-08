20 Tasty Tomato Recipes

Tomatoes are a cornerstone of modern cooking, and for good reason. They're versatile ingredients capable of contributing on multiple levels. Depending on how the tomatoes are prepared, you can shift a dish's character on essentially every sensory level. For example, sun-dried tomatoes contribute a different mouthfeel compared to, say, diced heirloom tomatoes. The same concept applies in terms of flavor, visual aesthetics, and scent. You get the idea — tomatoes are capable of putting in work.

To celebrate our love of all things tomato, we've put together a list of some of the best tomato recipes we've come across. There is a huge range of dishes here to look forward to. From fried green tomatoes to delicious tomato and lentil soups and from tomato and cheese Danishes to must-know tomato sauce recipes, we've got a recipe idea here for every occasion. Some recipes spotlight tomato as the primary ingredient while others use tomato to complement something else, so you don't have to be a die-hard tomato fan like us to find something worth trying here.