The Best Types Of Tomatoes To Use For Caprese Salad

The fresh and simple Caprese salad is just the thing whenever you're craving something light and herbaceous. It's a delightful and colorful dish that brings to mind summer on the Italian coast. This classic salad deserves to be enjoyed all year round but is at its best whenever you can get your hands on the tastiest tomatoes.

Choosing the right tomato for your Caprese salad sets the salad up for success. Since this is tomato's time to shine, it's worth splurging on the best variety. If you can track them down, an heirloom tomato is often your best option. These tend to be bursting with just-picked bold flavors compared to common grocery store hybrid varieties. The difference in flavor can be night and day. So much so that if you've only ever had grocery store hybrid tomatoes, get excited — that first taste of a good heirloom tomato can be life-changing.

While most tomatoes will do for a common dinner salad, a Caprese salad is a delicate, layered presentation of sliced tomato, fresh basil, and creamy mozzarella cheese and needs the right ingredients in order to soar with flavor. You can enjoy it as is, dressed simply with good extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkling of sea salt, for a delectable, herby, salty, juicy stack of bright flavor, or add a ribbon of balsamic vinegar for extra zing.