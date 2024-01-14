Creamy Crockpot Chicken With Sun-Dried Tomatoes And Asparagus Recipe
Stuck in a cooking rut and tired of the same old boring chicken dishes? Forget what you know about slow cooker recipes that save you effort but turn your chicken into bland mush. Instead, picture tender, succulent chicken breasts, seasoned perfectly with a blend of garlic, onion, paprika, and a hint of red chile flakes. Add to that a creamy sauce bursting with flavors of roasted cherry tomatoes, white wine, and saffron. This fragrant mixture cooks for a few hours, low and slow, on your countertop, making it an easy recipe to throw together before work in the morning so it's ready when you get home.
Brought to us by recipe developer Taylor Murray, this crockpot chicken dish isn't just about taste; it's a feast for the eyes too, with vibrant green asparagus and peas adding a pop of color and a fresh, spring-like feel. A generous flourish of grated Parmesan, fresh parsley, and basil brings nutty, earthy aromas and an elegant final touch.
Ingredients for creamy crockpot chicken with sun-dried tomatoes and asparagus
The protein for this dish is plain boneless skinless chicken breasts (though thighs would also work), seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and red chile flakes. The sauce is made with a mixture of cream, garlic, fresh cherry tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes, saffron, white wine, and fresh herbs. To complete the dish, you'll need Parmesan cheese, fresh asparagus, and frozen peas.
Step 1: Season the chicken
Season chicken on all sides with 1 teaspoon each garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika, as well as ½ teaspoon chile flakes and salt and pepper. Coat with 1 tablespoon olive oil.
Step 2: Brown the chicken
Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to a pan over medium heat. Brown chicken breasts on both sides, about 5 minutes per side, then set aside.
Step 3: Cook the cherry tomatoes in wine
Immediately add wine and cherry tomatoes to the same pan, scraping up any browned bits stuck on the surface. Simmer until tomatoes burst and soften, about 2 minutes. Set aside.
Step 4: Add cream and spices to the slow cooker
Add cream, saffron, remaining garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and chile flakes to the slow cooker. Stir to combine.
Step 5: Add the chicken, tomatoes, broth, and garlic
Add chicken breasts and the cherry tomato mixture, as well as the sun-dried tomatoes, chicken broth, and garlic.
Step 6: Slow cook
Cover and cook on high for 2 hours (or low for 4 hours).
Step 7: Remove the chicken
Gently remove chicken from the slow cooker.
Step 8: Stir in the green veggies and cheese
Stir in the asparagus, peas, and Parmesan.
Step 9: Cook until tender
Cover and cook until asparagus is tender, about 15 minutes.
Step 10: Stir in the herbs
Stir in the chopped parsley and basil.
Step 11: Top chicken with sauce, and serve
Serve chicken with plenty of sauce on top.
What can I serve with creamy crockpot chicken with sun-dried tomatoes and asparagus?
This creamy saffron chicken pairs beautifully with a variety of side dishes. Given the rich and aromatic nature of the sauce, a simple starch like steamed white rice or buttery mashed potatoes would be excellent for soaking up the tomato-y goodness left on your plate. You cold also consider serving this with quinoa or farro pilaf. The sauce can also be tossed with cooked pasta and the chicken served on top.
If you want to add more vegetables to this dish, a crisp green salad dressed with a light vinaigrette would balance the richness of the cream sauce. If you prefer something heartier, roasted vegetables such as carrots, Brussels sprouts, or bell peppers would also complement the flavors well. Bread lovers might enjoy a crusty baguette or garlic bread to dip into the sauce, adding a satisfying crunch and additional garlic flavor to the meal.
Can I make creamy crockpot chicken with sun-dried tomatoes and asparagus without a slow cooker?
Yes, this recipe can be adapted for cooking without a slow cooker. The key difference would be in the braising of the chicken. After browning the chicken breasts in a large, deep skillet or Dutch oven, you would add the wine, cherry tomatoes, cream, saffron, spices, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken broth, and garlic directly to the skillet instead of a slow cooker.
Bring the mixture to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet, and let it cook for about 1 hour or until the chicken is tender and cooked through. This method allows the flavors to meld similarly to slow cooking and allows the chicken to braise. After this, proceed as per the original recipe by adding asparagus, peas, and Parmesan, cooking until the asparagus is tender. Finally, stir in the chopped herbs before serving.
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 2 ¼ pounds)
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder, divided
- 2 teaspoons onion powder, divided
- 2 teaspoons paprika, divided
- 1 teaspoon red chile flakes, divided
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- ½ cup white wine
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- 1 pinch saffron
- ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 5 cloves garlic, grated
- 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 cup frozen peas
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
- Season chicken on all sides with 1 teaspoon each garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika, as well as ½ teaspoon chili flakes and salt and pepper. Coat with 1 tablespoon olive oil.
- Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to a pan over medium heat. Brown chicken breasts on both sides, about 5 minutes per side, then set aside.
- Immediately add wine and cherry tomatoes to the same pan, scraping up any browned bits stuck on the surface. Simmer until tomatoes burst and soften, about 2 minutes. Set aside.
- Add cream, saffron, remaining garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and chile flakes to the slow cooker. Stir to combine.
- Add chicken breasts and the cherry tomato mixture.
- Add sun-dried tomatoes, chicken broth, and garlic.
- Cover and cook on high for 2 hours (or low for 4 hours).
- Gently remove chicken from the slow cooker.
- Stir in the asparagus, peas, and Parmesan.
- Cover and cook until asparagus is tender, about 15 minutes.
- Stir in the chopped parsley and basil.
- Serve chicken with plenty of sauce on top.
|Calories per Serving
|839
|Total Fat
|49.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|24.6 g
|Trans Fat
|1.1 g
|Cholesterol
|295.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.5 g
|Total Sugars
|10.6 g
|Sodium
|1,402.1 mg
|Protein
|70.2 g