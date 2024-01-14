Creamy Crockpot Chicken With Sun-Dried Tomatoes And Asparagus Recipe

Stuck in a cooking rut and tired of the same old boring chicken dishes? Forget what you know about slow cooker recipes that save you effort but turn your chicken into bland mush. Instead, picture tender, succulent chicken breasts, seasoned perfectly with a blend of garlic, onion, paprika, and a hint of red chile flakes. Add to that a creamy sauce bursting with flavors of roasted cherry tomatoes, white wine, and saffron. This fragrant mixture cooks for a few hours, low and slow, on your countertop, making it an easy recipe to throw together before work in the morning so it's ready when you get home.

Brought to us by recipe developer Taylor Murray, this crockpot chicken dish isn't just about taste; it's a feast for the eyes too, with vibrant green asparagus and peas adding a pop of color and a fresh, spring-like feel. A generous flourish of grated Parmesan, fresh parsley, and basil brings nutty, earthy aromas and an elegant final touch.