10 Best Fennel Recipes

Fennel is one of those ingredients that seems fancy, but it's actually easy to use with a variety of techniques in an array of recipes that take minimal effort. The vegetable comes from the same family as carrots, yet it tastes quite different with an anise-like flavor similar to licorice. The fronds at the top are typically used as an herb, and its crunchy stalks in the middle work great when chopped up for salads and sautes. The bulb, though, is the most commonly used section for a variety of dishes.

Maybe you're intrigued by the odd looking vegetable but have no idea how to cut it the right way, much less cook and eat it. Or maybe because of its three distinct parts — each with varying levels of licorice flavor, vegetal notes, and crunchiness — you might be left wondering what to do with the fronds after using the sliced stalks in a salad. There's no reason to fret because Tasting Table has an array of original recipes that will help you learn, including some that let fennel shine as the main ingredient and others that use it to accompany fish or other salad ingredients.