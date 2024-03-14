This Is How To Cut Fennel The Right Way

If you're new to cooking with fennel, cutting the vegetable can seem daunting. As an underrated produce, fennel gets less recognition than its garden-grown counterparts like carrots or onions. It also comes with a unique, bulbous shape that requires a specific cutting strategy. Luckily, you have a few options when it comes to chopping the vegetable: you can either cut your fennel bulb with or without its core — just as you can either slice or dice your fennel. The best technique all depends on your desired texture, not to mention the recipe at hand.

Across the options, you'll generally begin the cutting process by trimming your fennel stalks so you have only the bulb. Then, if your recipe calls for slices — à la a lemon-roasted fennel – you'll have to decide whether you want to keep the vegetable's core. For context, the interior of the bulb is fully edible, so it's perfectly fine to eat the core, especially if you want thick chunks. If you choose that option, simply slice your fennel into two pieces. Then, once the bulb is halved, slice those pieces into two again.

However, if you'd rather omit the core for thinner, less compact slices, cut your bulb into quarters instead of halves. Then, remove the fragments of the core from each individual quarter. The options, however, don't stop there. Many recipes call for diced fennel — a form that requires its own technique.