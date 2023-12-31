24 Recipes To Use Up Your Leftover Basil

Cooking with fresh herbs is an easy way to enhance the flavor of a dish. Whether you sprinkle chopped leaves on top to garnish, cook the herbs in a sauce, or blitz them into an herby dip, the options are plentiful. Basil stands out as a versatile and lovable herb, in part due to its association with comforting Italian dishes like margherita pizza and tomato pasta. If that's the extent of your experimentation with the herb, it's time you expanded your repertoire.

We've collected 24 ideas from Tasting Table recipe developers that incorporate basil. Whether you're so inspired that you go out of your way to buy basil for a dish, or just use the leftover bunch in your fridge to whip up one of these tasty specialties, you're sure to be satisfied. From assorted pizza and pasta dishes to pestos, salads, sandwiches, and unexpected twists, read on for the scoop on these delicious recipes.