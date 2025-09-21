10 Tips For Growing The Sweetest, Juiciest Strawberries

It's incredibly important to know the type of your strawberry plants before growing them. There are three main types you can grow: June-bearing, everbearing, and day-neutral. June-bearing strawberry plants produce one single large crop in the summer. Everbearing plants produce two or three harvests from spring into the fall, and day-neutral ones will fruit continuously until the first frost. Personally, I don't like having to harvest all of my strawberries once, and day-neutral plants are good for that. Within these main types, there are almost endless varieties to choose from. On top of that, there are hybrid seeds designed to get the best parts from multiple varieties.

Before going through all of that effort to nurture your strawberry plants, it's vital to know exactly what you are growing. It could be that you want the juiciest and biggest strawberries out there, or perhaps you are happy with smaller strawberries that come from pretty flowers. The right plant type can depend on your climate, as you may want a plant that is better suited to hot or mild temperatures. Due to this, it's hard to recommend just one type or one variety, as the right variety and type for you not only depends on your growing conditions but also on personal preference. Just make sure to do a little research before purchasing. Know when your plant will harvest, the growing conditions, how big the strawberries will be, and what they will taste like. That way, you'll be able to adapt to the needs of your plant and avoid a disappointing harvest.