The 3 Stages Of Tomato Ripeness And The Best Ways To Eat Each

The humble tomato, like any other fruit or vegetable, has a lifecycle. As it spends time growing and maturing in the sun, it reaches different levels of ripeness, and it's that final stage of ruby-red perfection that many of us are so accustomed to seeing in the store or in the garden right before putting in a salad or sandwich, working into a sauce, or simply enjoying with nothing more than a sprinkle of good sea salt.

However, unlike other fruits and vegetables, those early and midway ripeness stages aren't prohibitive when it comes to partaking in this tasty vine-ripened treat. In fact, an early-stage tomato can be just as useful as a fully ripened late-stage tomato, and depending on what you're making and how you're making it, using a tomato that's only partway through its ripening cycle may end up working to your advantage.

We had the opportunity to taste tomatoes at three different stages of ripeness with Chef Terrence Tookes, Executive Chef at Olive Garden, and some members of the Neil Jones Food Company, to learn about these stages and why it's not just the fully ripened red tomato that deserves all the attention. If you're a lover of tomatoes but unsure where to begin when using them at different stages of ripeness, consider this your guide to uncovering all the versatility this impressive fruit has to offer.