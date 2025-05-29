12 Common Vegetable Gardening Mistakes To Avoid At All Costs

There are many reasons why more and more people have started growing their own food. A few of these reasons include putting yourself in control of the fertilizers and pesticides that are applied to the foods you'll consume, keeping grocery costs down, and even boosting your mood by spending more time outside working in the dirt. Whether you're looking to start your own vegetable garden for one of these reasons or have other motivations, you want your efforts to be successful.

Learning what you should do when growing vegetables — as well as what you should be careful to avoid — is essential. And, unfortunately, there are several mistakes people can make with their vegetable garden. These mistakes could prevent the plants from growing to their full potential, leave you with low-quality veggies, open the door for pests and diseases to creep in, and more. If you want to learn how to steer clear of these common mistakes, you've come to the right place. Ahead, we'll share some information about each error to help you learn what you should do to avoid it. We'll also share some tips for what you should do instead to ensure each vegetable plant lives up to its full potential.