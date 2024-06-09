Spaghetti And Zucchini Noodle Vegan Garden Pasta Recipe

When the garden vegetables are growing like crazy, there's no better time to get creative in the kitchen and make a fresh meal full of mother nature's bounty. This spaghetti and zucchini noodle garden pasta recipe combines the satisfying texture of hearty pasta with the crisp and earthy taste of noodles made from zucchini. Rather than include a heavy sauce, we're using marinated fresh tomatoes with olive oil and seasoning as our dressing, along with chard and fresh basil. It's a lighter meal packed full of flavor and will be a favorite whether you prefer to eat vegan or not.

"I love using zucchini noodles but sometimes they can come out watery," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "The cooked spaghetti here absorbs any extra moisture and balances out the textures in a delicious way. Plus, it is visually a beautiful dish." As a final plus, this recipe also makes for a great way to use up fresh vegetables from your garden — though fresh veggies from the supermarket will work just fine.