8 Tips For Planting Rosemary In Your Garden

When growing any type of plant, it's good to know where it is native to. Rosemary is a Mediterranean herb. From this, we can safely assume that it is used to dealing with plenty of sunshine and it can survive long periods without rainfall. If you want your rosemary to thrive, then it's a good idea to try and replicate these conditions. Due to this, you want to choose a spot in your garden that is warm and sunny. You should aim for at least 6 hours a day of direct sunlight. Rosemary can still grow okay without this level of light, but it will be more leggy and weaker than it otherwise would have been.

In my experience, it's best to plant it in an open space or south-facing spot in your garden. The best spot for you may depend on different factors, such as neighboring trees or buildings that might block the sunlight. Due to this, it makes sense to track the sun throughout the day and see which spot gets the most sunlight. Many other plants, such as tomatoes, thrive in these spots so you may end up needing to decide which plants you want to give the most ideal conditions, too. But if you want your rosemary to have vibrant color and that beautiful fragrance, it needs a lot of sunshine.