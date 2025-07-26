The Biggest Mistakes To Avoid When Growing Tomatoes

Apparently, you can overwater tomato plants. But if I'm being honest, it's not a problem I've ever had. Instead, you'll get a headache the other way around. Tomato plants are one of the thirstiest plants out there. They are in constant need of water, and it quickly becomes apparent if they aren't getting enough of it. They will begin to wilt as soon as their soil goes dry. Thankfully, the plants are resilient and will almost always bounce right back after watering. However, you don't want to give them this added stress, and it can even cause the tomatoes to split. Not only do they need regular watering, but they also need to be deeply watered. This means that you want to ensure that water is getting to the deep roots instead of just the first few inches of soil.

When watering, you want to avoid getting the leaves wet, as this can make them more likely to get a disease. In dry spells, this means watering them every day, especially if they are in containers. Rain can, of course, impact how much watering they need, but even a light rain may not be enough for their daily needs. As with all plants, watering in the morning is the best time, as you want the water to have a chance to soak through before it evaporates. If you miss the morning, then any time of the day is fine. This evaporation can be helped by adding mulch around the base of your plants.