10 Absolute Best Gardening Tips For Beginners

Growing your own fruit, vegetables, and even herbs is incredibly rewarding, whether you're giving part of your yard over to a garden, opting to invest in a greenhouse, or turning your back porch, balcony, or even kitchen into a place for container growing or an herb garden. There are a number of easy-to-grow fruits and vegetables that beginner gardeners will find easy to manage, but even a garden filled with the most forgiving plants can end in sadness and failure if you overlook some of the basics.

But don't worry: It's easy to set yourself up for success. Because everyone's growing conditions and planting needs are a little different, we're going to talk about some of the things that should be on your radar when you're first starting out in gardening. They're things that will apply down the road, too, and eventually, you'll find they become second nature. (See what we did there?)

One of the most important things to remember is that you should go into gardening after a little research and after laying some groundwork that will set you up for success in the future. That means not just picking out the seed packs that look like they'd be fun or interesting, but deciding what's going to thrive in your conditions, and laying out your garden carefully. Here's what you should keep in mind.